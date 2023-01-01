Jimmie Allen denies former manager's sexual abuse allegations

Country singer Jimmie Allen has denied the sexual abuse allegations brought against him by his former manager.



In a statement to Variety published on Thursday, the Make Me Want To singer responded to a lawsuit filed by his former day-to-day manager claiming that he had raped her while on a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021.



"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen told the outlet. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship - one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."



The manager filed her civil lawsuit anonymously in Tennessee federal court on Thursday and is suing Allen for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.



In addition to the rape claim, she also alleged that Allen repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months from 2020 to 2022 and was fired when she complained about his alleged behaviour.



In his statement, the singer continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."



Following the lawsuit, Allen was suspended by his record label BBR Music Group and dropped from the line-up of CMA Fest in June. It was also revealed that his estranged wife Alexis Gale had filed for divorce in late April.