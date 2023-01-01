Rita Ora admits mother was 'upset' with her lockdown party

Rita Ora has revealed her mother was "upset" when she broke lockdown rules by throwing a party in 2020.

The Anywhere singer came under fire in November 2020 when she threw a party to celebrate her 30th birthday despite London being under lockdown amid the pandemic.

In an interview with Glamour, Rita revealed that her psychiatrist mother Vera Sahatçiu, who worked on the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) frontline during the pandemic, was not best pleased with her rule-breaking decision.

"She was upset with me, that was the worst bit, seeing her working every day and coming home exhausted and knowing what I did, was obviously avoidable," she confessed.

Rita breached Covid-19 lockdown restrictions twice with her party, which was held at a restaurant. The gathering itself broke the rules, but then it later emerged that she should have also been self-isolating at the time following a trip to Egypt, as per government guidelines.

Apologising in December 2020, the singer said, "The guilt and shame I've carried this week for my mistake aren't worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions."

She added that she hoped "to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS".

Addressing her past controversies with Glamour, the 32-year-old shared, "I'd like to think all the mistakes I've made, and all the decisions I've made, I own up to. I don't run away from them."