Liam Gallagher to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’ by playing it in full at ‘BIBLICAL venues’

Liam Gallagher is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ by playing it in full at a handful of “Biblical venues”.

The former Oasis frontman, 50, took to Twitter on Thursday (11.05.23) to announce his plan ahead of the record’s landmark birthday next year.

He told fans: “As it’s 30 years since DM (‘Definitely Maybe’) was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in its original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG X.”

Liam’s announcement comes after his older brother Noel, 55, last month declared even though an anniversary edition of ‘Definitely Maybe’ was on its way, there will not be an Oasis reunion in 2024.

Fans’ hopes have been building the siblings would reform the group, but Noel squashed talk they will get back together to mark the 30th anniversary of their first record, released 29 August 1994.

But promising there would be a special release of the record coming out, which will feature a host of previously lost songs from the recording sessions, he told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions.

“We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.

“There won’t be a tour – we won’t come back to play them together.”

New tracks being added to the re-release will include acoustic versions of classics such as ‘Live Forever’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Supersonic’.

Noel added to the Italian newspaper about he knew Oasis would be massive after he wrote ‘Live Forever’: “We were nobody. I was in a flat in Manchester on a Tuesday afternoon. I took it to rehearsal and Bonehead said, ‘You didn’t write that.’

“I knew it’d be a classic.”

Noel recently said Liam had only to “get his people to call my people” about getting Oasis back together, with Liam declaring: “It’s happening.”