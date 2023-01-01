Ben and Jerry's unveil Sundaes in the City line-up

Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge will headline this year's Ben and Jerry's Sundaes in the City festival.

The 'Lost in Music' hitmakers will top the bill on 5 August when the whipped top stage heads to Bristol Amhitheatre for this year's ice cream and music extravaganza, and they'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Pip Millett, Children of Zeus, Da Fuchaman, Felix Joy, O'Flynn, and The Mouse Outfit.

In addition, homegrown talent will be announced at a later date to perform on the Local Live stage.

Festivalgoers can enjoy free Ben and Jerry's ice cream including the new Dulce De-lish and Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae flavours and will also be entertained by acts in the comedy tent or try out some fairgrind rides.

Tickets to the event cost just £10 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local charities which support refugees and people seeking asylum.

Ben and Jerry’s Resident Office DJ, DJ Chunky Beats said: “It’s that time of year again for me to hand over my DJ duties. After a sold-out beach-side festival last summer, we’re excited to bring our Sundaes festival to the happiest city in the UK – Bristol! This year you’ll catch me proving that I’m the Greatest Dancer as I bust some shapes with a scoop of chocolate-topped whipped Sundae in hand.”

Tickets to the summer’s Sundaes in the City can be purchased via https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/sundaes-in-the-city/

Last year's sold-out event took place in Hastings.