Beyoncé kicks off long-awaited global stadium tour in Stockholm

Last night, global cultural icon Beyoncé kicked off her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with a sold-out show in Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena, filling the city with powerful dance music from her wildly successful seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. The emotional return to the global stage, five years in the making, captivated the 46,000 fans in attendance with songs such as “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “COZY,” and “BREAK MY SOUL,” along with legendary hits from her trailblazing discography like “Flaws And All,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Love On Top” in a nearly 3 hour performance.



The 56-date 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation will continue with a second night in Stockholm and additional shows throughout Europe in May & June including five sold out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium then proceeds to North America with shows in July, August and September.



Fans can also access exclusive VIP experiences in Europe including Pure/Honey On Stage Risers – an exclusive opportunity to see the show on the stage with dedicated services, or receive early access to the General Admission BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas, both immersive experiences surrounding the stage. For more information visit VIP Nation Europe: Beyoncé - Renaissance World Tour. For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.



As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013, now a public Charity, to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.



In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.



BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.



A noted partner with Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. is the official jeweler of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. Tiffany & Co. has a longstanding commitment to conducting itself responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.



RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:



EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy



NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium



Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium



Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome



