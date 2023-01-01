Doja Cat describes last two albums as 'cash-grabs'

Doja Cat has declared that her last two albums were "cash-grabs".

On Tuesday night, the 27-year-old singer/rapper claimed on Twitter that 2019's Hot Pink and 2021's Planet Her were "cash-grabs" and that her fans "fell for it".

Doja wrote, "Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop."

Following the tweet, Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, revealed the title of her upcoming album, First of All.

Concerning her newest album, the artist also announced that she is no longer interested in making pop music.

"Pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it," she declared.

Earlier this week, the Woman hitmaker was asked by a fan on Twitter, "At what point do you feel like you moved away from the mentality of doing what others wanted?"

She responded, "After coachella when I felt so tired of doing a bunch of s**t i didn't believe in and not telling my side or my story with my music. When I realized I hadn't done anything personal and that i was cranking out digestible pop hits for children on twitter to get into fights about."

Despite her move away from the genre, Doja was named Pop Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night.