Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy split

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy have reportedly broken up.



The former One Direction singer and the model started dating back in October 2022.



But according to editors at The Sun, Liam and Kate made the "mutual" decision to part ways earlier this week, with the social media influencer already headed back to America.



"There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways. Kate moved out of Liam's home and flew back to the U.S. earlier this week," an insider claimed. "Liam knows it's the right decision, he's been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work. The next few weeks alone will see him fly to back to the States and to Europe to wrap up his new album."



Representatives for Liam have not yet commented on the report.



Kate last posted a photo of her and the Strip That Down hitmaker at a film premiere in mid-March.



Liam unveiled his debut studio album, LP1, in December 2019. The 29-year-old has not yet announced when he plans to release new music.



Previously, Liam was engaged to model Maya Henry between August 2020 and June 2021. Following a brief split, the pair dated again until they officially called time on the romance in May 2022.



The British star was also in a relationship with Cheryl, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, from 2016 until 2018.