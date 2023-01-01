NEWS Sweden to Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with UK to finish 6th according to Spotify streams Newsdesk Share with :





Will Eurovision Song Contest's final results reflect the songs' popularity on Spotify?



Liverpool-based music distribution company Ditto Music has today released estimations on which country will be crowned Eurovision Song Contest winner based on their entry's Spotify streaming numbers.



Streaming figures suggest that Sweden’s Loreen will take the top spot with their single Tattoo, which has racked up 51,693,515 Spotify streams.



Italy’s Marco Mengoni and Norway’s Alessandra follow slightly behind on 48,104,224 and 42,301,455 streams respectively, while the UK's Mae Muller sits in 6th with 7,307,942 streams for her track I Wrote a Song.*



All will be revealed at the final on Saturday night.



*Streaming figures are accurate as of the week leading up to the Eurovision Song Contest Final 2023.