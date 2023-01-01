Dolly Parton unveils line-up of special guests on first-ever rock album

Dolly Parton has unveiled the star-studded line-up of special guests on her first-ever rock album.



Rockstar sees the 77-year-old country icon collaborating with music royalty, including Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler. Other guests include Lizzo, Pink, and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus.



Alongside nine original songs, the 30-track LP will feature 21 covers of iconic rock anthems, such as The Beatles' Let It Be, The Police's Every Breath You Take, and Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John.



In a statement, Parton said working on the new album was "a joy beyond measure".



"I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," she revealed. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"



Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.



Famously, the Jolene singer initially declined her nomination for induction, claiming she hadn't "earned that right". She eventually accepted her nomination, explaining, "It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that."



The lead track off Rockstar, World on Fire, will be available on Thursday to coincide with the world premiere performance of the song at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which Parton is co-hosting with Garth Brooks.



Rockstar will be released on 17 November.