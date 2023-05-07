Take That tease brand 'new direction' for first album in 6 years

Take That have gone in "a new direction" for their first album in six years.



The pop trio - comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - flew out to Savannah, Georgia to work on the follow-up to 2017's 'Wonderland', to work on the record, and fans shouldn't have too much longer to hear it.



Howard told BBC Radio 2: “We went out to Savannah to actually record an album. We all did all our own stuff and we wrote together. We’re pretty much in there, now. We’re not far from being finished.”



On what fans can expect, he coyly teased: “We’re very excited because it’s kind of a new direction for us as well.



“There’s some cracking songs, well, I’ve got to say that. It’s sounding absolutely brilliant.”



The 'Patience' hitmakers declared they are "back for good" after reuniting at King Charles' Coronation Concert.



They put on a spectacular performance at the historical show at Windsor Castle on Sunday (07.05.23), where they gave the live debut of their euphoric dance version of their 2008 number one hit 'Greatest Day' with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz joining them onstage.



And they promised fans they have "much more to come".



Alongside a clip of their performance, they wrote on Instagram: “It was incredible to perform live together again for the first time in 4 years and there is so much more to come. We’re back for good.”



Meanwhile, the 'Shine' hitmakers are set to play American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1.



Take That said: "We're so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can't wait to see everyone in July."



Sugababes and The Script will open for the trio.