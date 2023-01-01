Chrissy Teigen dismisses rumour she used surrogate for baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen has dismissed a rumour that she used a surrogate to welcome her baby Esti.

While responding to a commenter on Instagram, the Chrissy's Court star responded to speculation that she used a surrogate to welcome her baby girl Esti.

After posting a picture of the three-month-old on Monday, Chrissy was asked in the comments if she welcomed Esti via a surrogate - and another commenter replied that the television personality had used a prosthetic bump "called a moonbump" to appear pregnant.

Later, Chrissy took to her Instagram Story to highlight the rumour.

Noting that she was "obsessed with this comment", she settled any speculation with a picture from her hospital bed moments after welcoming Esti via C-section. She joked in the caption, "Extremely realistic 'moon bump'."

Chrissy welcomed baby Esti with her husband John Legend in January. The couple also share seven-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

In September 2020, Chrissy and John suffered the loss of their son Jack, 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

John and Chrissy met in 2006 while filming the music video for John's track Stereo. They became engaged in December 2011 and wed in September 2013.