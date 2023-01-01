Daft Punk to premiere unreleased song in Paris museum

Daft Punk will unveil a previously-unreleased song at the Pompidou Centre in Paris this week.



The track, called Infinity Repeating, will premiere at the museum on Thursday and will feature The Strokes' Julian Casablancas.



Infinity Repeating is taken from the electronic duos upcoming 10th-anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories, their fourth and final album.



According to the Pompidou Centre's website, the track will be played in "ultra-high fidelity" on a sound system composed of 30 speakers.



The centre will also host the track as both a "cinematic experience" and "collective experience" that will feature a video played on the giant screen of the Pompidou Centre's 350-seat forum.



Admission is free on a first-come first-served basis.



It is believed the Pompidou Centre was chosen by the French duo to premiere the song because of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christos shared history with the venue, with them attending their first rave at the museum as teenagers in 1992.



Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021 with an eight-minute visual titled Epilogue, which featured a scene from their 2006 film Electroma.



Last year, they reissued their seminal debut album Homework, originally released in 1997. The reissue of Random Access Memories will be released on Friday.