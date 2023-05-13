NEWS Louis Tomlinson’s All Of Those Voices documentary film global screening Newsdesk Share with :





We're excited to announce that Louis Tomlinson’s feature-length documentary film All Of Those Voices will be making its global streaming premiere on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The exclusive screening event featuring a new exclusive cut of the film with never-before-seen footage and pre-show red carpet event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT with live red carpet coverage from LA’s historic Ford Amphitheater in the heart of Hollywood, capturing all the action, followed by a live in-depth interview with Louis and Director Charlie Lightening. Fans who purchase a ticket to the stream in advance will have the chance to submit their question for Louis, with selected questions being answered live on air. Tickets for the stream can be purchased at for $17.99.



All Of Those Voices enjoyed a highly successful run in global theaters during its limited release in March 2023, reaching over 60 countries and with over 500,000 fans heading to cinemas. This stream marks the first time the movie will be available to a global audience and the first instance of a live red carpet and Q+A streaming event open for Tomlinson’s fans to connect with the artist and experience the excitement and energy that comes with a premiere of this size. The show will also be available for rewatches for 48 hours following the premiere event on the 13th.



All Of Those Voices’ global streaming premiere will also mark Louis’ third time partnering with Veeps. In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most live-streamed concert by a solo male artist. Louis hosted one of the biggest live-stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries, raising funds for several important charities, and touring crew affected by the pandemic.



All Of Those Voices explores Louis’ journey from a One Direction member to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. It's a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself.

