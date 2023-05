NEWS Eurovision Song Contest: First-semi final 1 qualifiers revealed Graham Clark Share with :





The first 10 qualifiers who will perform in this year's Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final have been announced after a public vote in the 15 participating countries.



The countries that will perform again on Saturday 13 May are, in order of announcement in the live broadcast



- Croatia

- Moldova

- Switzerland

- Finland

- Czechia

- Israel

- Portugal

- Sweden

- Serbia

- Norway



The second semi final takes place on Thursday 11th May with the Grand Final on Saturday 13th May.