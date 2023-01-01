Ed Sheeran to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Ed Sheeran has been announced as a performer at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.



The Thinking Out Loud singer will take to the stage in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday for the 58th edition of the awards show.



Ed joins previously-announced performers Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.



Award nominees HARDY and Jordan Davis are also scheduled to perform at the show, along with a series of duet pairings that include Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina, and Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.



Carly and Trisha’s collaborative performance has been revealed as a tribute to the 25th anniversary of Trisha winning Female Artist of the Year.



Girl Goin' Nowhere singer Ashley McBryde has also signed on to perform at the awards with a group that includes Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.



Country superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are set to host the awards show, joined by a stack of previously announced presenters within the world of country music that include Keith Urban, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, T.J. Osborne, Jon Pardi, and MacKenzie Porter.



The ceremony is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel via Twitch on 11 May.