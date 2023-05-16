NEWS Andrew Lloyd Webber to perform King Charles III Coronation Anthem at The London Palladium Newsdesk Share with :





The Ivors Academy, UK’s professional association for songwriters and composers, and The Other Songs, the independent music and entertainment company founded by Alastair and Billy Webber, are partnering to present a special event at The London Palladium on Tuesday 16th May, 2023.



Taking place during Ivors Week and two days before the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards, The Other Songs and The Ivors Academy will host the biggest live performance-based celebration of songwriting ever, with performances from iconic composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, A R Rahman, Dave Stewart and more.



Hosted by Alastair Webber, this unique event will feature performances and interviews from Ivor Novello, Academy Award, Grammy and Brit winners, along with up-and-coming young artists from The BRIT School. Performances will include: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Coronation Anthem, music from Fraser T Smith’s Future Utopia (Stormzy & Dave key collaborator) Jimmy Napes (known for his work with Sam Smith), Rick Nowels, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis and ‘Slumdog Millionaire' composer, A R Rahman, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, as well as music from Guy Garvey, Issey Cross, Rachel Chinouriri, Ruthanne, Sunmisola Agbebi and rising star Ren. It will be an evening of iconic music and sharing of industry experiences in an intimate setting.



The event aims to celebrate the greatest living songwriters on the planet and provide a platform for emerging songwriters to showcase their new material. All proceeds from the event will be donated to The BRIT School and The Ivors Academy Trust to nurture more talented young songwriters and artists, regardless of background.



"Since my brother Billy and I founded The Other Songs, we have hosted over 300 songwriters in intimate venues, from The Other Palace to KOKO, with emerging talent through to industry legends. We are so proud to partner with The Ivors Academy, who share our vision to create the largest performance platform for songwriters on the planet, at The London Palladium. You may not recognise all the names, but you will know all the songs - that’s the whole point.” Alastair Webber, Co-Founder of The Other Songs.



Graham Davies, Chief Executive of The Ivors Academy, said, “The Ivors Academy and The Other Songs share a deep appreciation and respect for songwriters, composers and their craft. To establish this incredible new live event celebrating songwriters at London’s iconic Palladium this Ivors Week is one of the best ways possible to pay tribute to all songwriters. It's going to be special, so get a ticket while you can."



The Other Songs and The Ivors Academy are proud to have the support from a myriad of prestigious sponsors including: the BPI (British Phonographic Industry), WME, Tysers Insurance and Risk Management Solutions, Warner Chappell Music, ATM, MPA, UMPG and ASCAP. The BPI, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, represents the UK's recorded music community, safeguarding the rights of its members, artists, performers, and label members of collecting body PPL; WME is a leading entertainment agency representing some of the world's greatest artists, content creators, and talent across various industries; The Music Publishers Association (MPA) represents the full diversity of the UK’s music publishing sector; Warner Chappell Music is the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group; ATM is the new Catalog Management company owned by Amy Thomson, former Chief Catalog Officer of Hipgnosis; Tysers Insurance and Risk Management Solutions is a specialty insurance brokerage offering unparalleled service levels to clients across the entertainment industry; Finally, ASCAP, a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers and the only US PRO that operates as a not-for-profit, licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses, collecting licensing fees and returning nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The Other Songs Live event is grateful to have the support of these organizations that share the vision of celebrating the craft of songwriting.



“In this, our 50th anniversary year, the BPI is delighted to support ‘The Other Songs Live with The Ivors Academy’, which will not only celebrate the art of songwriting and creativity in music in the week leading up to The Ivor Novello Awards, but will spotlight and raise funds for the next generation of exciting new and diverse talent coming into our industry, including from The BRIT School. We wish all the participants a wonderful evening and look forward to taking part in what we know will be a memorable event.” Sophie Jones, BPI Chief Strategy Officer & Interim Chief Executive



The Other Songs & The Ivors Academy will bring together legendary and rising songwriters for an unforgettable celebration of the art of songwriting.



WHERE: The London Palladium, Argyll Street, London W1F 7TF

WHEN: Tuesday 16th May, 2023

WHAT TIME: Doors open at 6:30pm