Sum 41 announce split

Sum 41 are calling it quits.



On Monday, the Canadian rock band - comprised of Deryck Whibley, Dave 'Brownsound' Baksh, Jason 'Cone' McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo - issued a joint statement in which they announced they will be splitting up after they drop their final album later this year.



"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first," they wrote. "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album "Heaven :x: Hell," along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate."



Details regarding the album and tour are yet to be announced.



To conclude the message, the Fat Lip hitmakers thanked fans for their ongoing support.



"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf**ks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41," they added.