Take That are 'back for good' after Coronation Concert reunion

Take That are "back for good" after reuniting at King Charles' Coronation Concert.

The 'Back For Good' trio - comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - put on a spectacular performance at the historical show at Windsor Castle on Sunday (07.05.23).

They gave the live debut of their re-record of their 2008 number one hit 'Greatest Day' with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz joining them onstage, and also performed fan-favourites 'Shine' and 'Never Forget'.

And they've since promised fans they have "much more to come".

Alongside a clip of their performance, they wrote on Instagram: “It was incredible to perform live together again for the first time in 4 years and there is so much more to come. We’re back for good.”

The new version of 'Greatest Days', which is out now, marks the group's first new music since their 'Odyssey Greatest Hits' album in 2018, and they are delighted to be celebrating one of their "biggest singles".

Take That said: "'Greatest Day' is a special song for us - it was one of our biggest singles, and our 11th No.1.

"It’s been fantastic being in the studio working on the new version of the track with Calum and Robin, both such talented artists.

"With the movie 'Greatest Days' coming out this summer we wanted to do something special with the title track and we were really excited that Calum and Robin agreed to be involved.

"They have been brilliant! We’re really excited for everyone to hear it."

Before playing the concert as three, fans wildly speculated that a reunion of the original line-up could be on the cards “soon”.

The pop group have performed as a three-piece since the 2014 departure of Jason Orange, but a social media post by the 'Relight My Fire' hitmakers led many to believe that all five members were getting back together.

Robbie Williams also vacated the band in 1995, a year before their original split.

The official Instagram of the group posted footage of the five-piece performing 1995 hit ‘Never Forget’ with the caption: "Never forget we will have fun like this again... someday soon."

However, it appears it will just be the three of them for now.