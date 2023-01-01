Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift concert amid dating rumours

Matty Healy was spotted at one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend.

Last week, editors at The Sun claimed The 1975 frontman and Anti-Hero hitmaker were dating.

Representatives for the stars have not yet addressed the report.

Yet, the speculation ramped up again after Matty was photographed standing backstage alongside Taylor's longtime friends, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge, at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.

Earlier in the evening, the British star also played the guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie during opener Phoebe Bridgers's set.

The romance rumours come amid claims the Lavender Haze star split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

The pair started dating in 2016.