NEWS Oasis are crowned Coronation Countdown Number One Newsdesk





Following this weekend’s Coronation it’s yet another reason to celebrate for Britpop kings Oasis. Their 1995 hit Wonderwall has taken the top spot in Greatest Hits Radio’s countdown of The UK’s Official Top 300 Most Streamed UK Songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, compiled by the Official Charts Company. Not only did their iconic song reach Number 1 but 1995 hit Don’t Look Back in Anger also charted at Number 6.



The countdown, which aired every day over the Coronation weekend showcased the 300 songs by UK music royalty that have truly stood the test of time since their release in the 70s, 80s and 90s as they were streamed by new generations of music lovers. Wonderwall – a song that was held off the top spot in 1995 by Robson & Jerome with I Believe – was at Number 1 with 312,670,000 streams. Queen rounded out the rest of the top three with Bohemian Rhapsody (273,420,000 streams) at Number 2 and Don’t Stop Me Now at Number 3 with 242,100,000 streams.



On hearing the news Noel Gallagher said: “I met a guy going into Waitrose the other day, an Irish fella, who grabbed me and said ‘What was that song that you and your brother did all those years ago? I thought, let me throw a dart in the dark here, and said ‘Was it Wonderwall?’ He said ‘That’s it! Wonderwall! I love that song. I didn’t care for much else of it though...’



‘But do you know what when they do these charts it’s such a privilege as a songwriter to see your songs consistently in the Top Ten and it makes me feel pretty good. Thank you!’



Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton commented ‘This special Coronation chart has provided a fascinating insight into which of the Greatest Hits from UK music royalty not only stand the test of time but continue to connect with new audiences through streaming. These legendary songs and the legends that made them - live on at Greatest Hits Radio and in the hearts of our listeners as they are re-invented, re-released and re-loved all over again.’



The Top 300 Countdown is available to listen to again online at greatesthitsradio.co.uk.



The Top 20 of the countdown looked like this



The Official Top 300 Most Streamed UK Songs from The 70s, 80s, 90s

Wonderwall – Oasis (1995)

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen (1975)

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen (1978)

Dreams – Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Everywhere – Fleetwood Mac (1987)

Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis (1995)

The Chain – Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader (1999)

Mr Blue Sky – ELO (1977)

Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac (1976)

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush (1985)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears (1985)

Another One Bites the Dust – Queen (1980)

Tiny Dancer – Elton John (1971)

Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve (1997)

Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie (1981)

Rocket Man – Elton John (1972)

Thunderstruck - AC/DC (1990)

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) - Eurythmics (1983)

Your Song – Elton John (1970)

© Official Charts Company 2023

