Lionel Richie and Katy Perry entertain crowd at coronation concert for King Charles III

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry wowed the crowd at the coronation concert for King Charles III over the weekend.



Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the spectacle was held outside Windsor Castle, England on Sunday night - a day after Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were officially crowned.



Introducing the royals, Hugh joked that the 74-year-old is now "the artist formerly known as Prince", which garnered a laugh from the monarch.



Following performances from Olly Murs, pianist Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, and opera legends Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli, Lionel took to the stage in a sparkly white blazer.



Belting out Easy, he got the 20,000-strong crowd moving, with members of the royal family also spotted dancing. Lionel later offered up an energetic rendition of All Night Long.



Following the singer's appearance, Charles's eldest son, Prince William, addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for making the event "such a special evening".



But before beginning his speech, the royal joked, "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long," referencing the Motown icon's 1983 hit All Night Long.



Emphasising Charles's commitment to service, William continued, "For over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."



Elsewhere in the show, Katy took to the stage in an eye-catching gold ballgown.



After getting the audience swaying with her song Roar, she then performed Firework as a stunning light show played in the background.



"Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people," she told the monarch.



To conclude, Take That's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen closed out the concert with their classic songs Greatest Day, Shine, and Never Forget.