Katy Perry jokes about struggling to find seat at King Charles III's coronation

Katy Perry has joked about struggling to find her seat at King Charles III's coronation over the weekend.

While attending the ceremony for the British monarch on Saturday, the Firework singer was spotted searching for her seat at Westminster Abbey in London.

A video of the moment, in which Katy appeared to ask for assistance, quickly went viral on Twitter.

After the service, the poked fun at herself by tweeting, "Don't worry guys I found my seat."

Katy was also snapped taking a tumble after the event. She seemed to be taking selfies with fans before she tripped a little - but managed to save herself.

Charles met Katy at an event staged in India in 2019 and appointed her as a British Asian Trust ambassador the following year.

Reflecting on being invited to perform at special concert on Sunday, the 38-year-old commented: "I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."