Troye Sivan promises new music is 'full of hope'

Troye Sivan has divulged his new music is "full of hope".

The singer-actor released his debut album Blue Neighbourhood in 2015 and its follow-up, Bloom, in 2018.

Most recently, Troye dropped a collaboration with PNAU titled You Know What I Need, and in an interview for the May 2023 issue of ELLE, he revealed that he is working on a brand-new project.

"I think what I feel comfortable saying is that it's full of hope, which I didn't know it was going to be when I first started making it," he said. "I made an EP during COVID (when) I was really in my feelings, going through a massive breakup, processing all of that and writing about it and I was like, 'God, am I about to write a whole 12-track album or whatever about this?'"

While Troye is in no rush to unveil any of his tracks, he noted that fans will undoubtedly notice his different mindset when they eventually get to listen to the music.

"I have no idea what the future holds, and that is totally OK. I'm so happy to just be in this moment right now with this person that I just met five minutes ago, or my best friends, or whatever. I felt a really strong sense of humanity and connection, and that was very inspiring to me," the 27-year-old added.