NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding surge ahead for fifth week at Number 1





Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are surging ahead for a fifth week at Number 1 with Miracle. It would become Ellie’s longest-running Number 1 single in the UK.



After earning the title of the first K-pop girl group to achieve a UK Top 10 single on Friday, Fifty Fifty could take Cupid to a new peak of Number 8.



Following the release of his fifth studio album – (Subtract), Ed Sheeran is en route to net this week’s highest new entry with Curtains (10), while second single Boat could fly into the Top 40 for the first time (12). Former Number 1 Eyes Closed is currently up three places (3).



David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray get a little closer to the Top 10 as Baby Don’t Hurt Me prepares to rise two (11).



Bring Me The Horizon’s latest single LosT could become their sixth Top 40 and first-ever Top 20 single, at Number 15 after 48 hours.



The Krown Jewelz (the artists usually known as The K**ts in their sweary bids for Christmas Number 1) could see their new single Scrap The Monarchy debut at Number 17.

