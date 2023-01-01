NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding perform another Miracle for fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding have taken Miracle to a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The dance track retains its position at the top of the chart, after wrestling back control from Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best last week. Miracle also holds on to its title of most-streamed song in the country, with 5.4 million plays this week.



Miracle now matches Burn for Ellie’s longest-ever running UK Number 1 single. Calvin’s longest-running chart topper is Dua Lipa collaboration One Kiss, which spent a mammoth eight weeks at the top in 2018.



Holding tight at Number 2, David Kushner’s Daylight is waiting patiently in the wings for a chance to topple Calvin & Ellie, while Libianca’s People rebounds one to Number 3, having previously peaked at Number 2.



Meanwhile, Switch Disco’s React featuring Ella Henderson reaches a new peak of Number 7. Last week, it became the production duo’s first UK Top 10 single.



FIFTY FIFTY become first K-Pop girl group in Official Chart history to score Top 10 single with Cupid



FIFTY FIFTY make history this week as the first K-pop girl group to enter the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 10 - as disco confection Cupid rises nine to Number 9.



Comprising members Saena, Aran, Keena, and Sio, the four-piece only made their music debut last year. They blaze a trail first laid by sirens BLACKPINK, whose highest-charting UK single is Lady Gaga collab Sour Candy, which peaked at Number 17. They also made chart history all of their own in September 2022 when they BLACKPINK became the first K-Pop girl group to score a Number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.



Big congratulations are in order for Nines, too, as he also sinks his first-ever Top 10 hit today with Tony Soprano 2, lifting one to Number 10. The Harlesden native also sees two more tracks from new album Crop Circle 2 land in the Top 40; this week’s highest new entry Calendar (19) and Favela featuring J Styles (34), pushing his Top 40 singles tally to five.



Further down, Zara Larsson’s Can’t Tame Her is on the rebound, bouncing up four (26), while Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis’ 2017 single See You Again jumps nine to a brand-new peak (27).



Finally, following the release of his new album Ends & Begins, Labrinth’s Euphoria cut Never Felt So Alone returns to the Top 40, up two (40).



