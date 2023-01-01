NEWS The Lottery Winners hit jackpot with first-ever Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





The Lottery Winners hit the jackpot today as they claim their first Number 1 album with Anxiety Replacement Therapy.



The Leigh-formed four-piece, comprising Thom Rylance, Robert Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton, reach the summit with their fifth studio LP, following a closely-fought race to the finish. Previously, the group enjoyed two Top 40 records: 2020’s The Lottery Winners (23) and 2021 release Something To Leave The House For (11).



Anxiety Replacement Therapy is the biggest release of the week on both physical formats and digital downloads, and also tops the Official Record Store Chart, the best-selling album of the past seven days in independent UK record shops.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, The Lottery Winners say: “Anxiety Replacement Therapy is the UK’s Number 1 album on the Official Chart. It’s done, we’ve got the trophy!



“Thank you so much to everyone who’s made this happen, we appreciate you so much. We’re speechless! Thank you, everyone.”



At Number 2, Harlesden-born rapper Nines nets his fourth Top 5 LP with Crop Circle 2. Previously, Nines enjoyed success with 2017's One Foot Out (4), 2018 release Crop Circle (5) and 2020 chart-topper Crabs in a Bucket.



Meanwhile, Jessie Ware celebrates bringing home her third Top 5 album; That! Feels Good! (3), also debuting at Number 2 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Brooklyn-formed alt-rock collective The National claim their fifth UK Top 10 album with First Two Pages of Frankenstein (4), with the record also landing at Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Reverend & the Makers’ Heatwave in the Cold North (6) provides the Sheffield-formed rockers their first Top 10 in 16 years, the group’s 2007 album The State of Things peaked at Number 5.



Freya Ridings’ sublime Blood Orange becomes the London-born singer-songwriter’s second Top 10 album to date (7), while The Damned’s Darkadelic also provides the English punk outfit a second, and rounds out this week’s new Top 10 entries (9).



Elsewhere, Welsh singer-songwriter Shakin’ Stevens secures his 11th Top 40 LP with studio release Re-Set (24), as Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow’s Jackman becomes his second Top 40 record (32).



Finally, Scottish rock group Skerryvore celebrate their first-ever Top 40 album with Tempus (36).

