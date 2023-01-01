Gerry Cinnamon unveils new live LP and teases third studio album

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a new double live LP and has confirmed work has begun on his third studio album.

The Glaswegian singer-songwriter will release ‘The Live Album: Live At Hampden Park’ on July 14, which was filmed when Gerry played two sold-out shows at Scotland's football ground in his home city in 2022.

Over the two days, he played to a whopping 100,000 fans.

The double album features songs from his two albums, including 'Dark Days', 'Sun Queen', 'Ghost', 'Where We're Going', 'Sometimes' and 'Belter'.

Plus new material, including the previously unreleased track 'Sacred', a tribute to fellow Scot, comedian Billy Connolly, with his version of 'I Wish I Was in Glasgow', and fan-favourite 'Discoland'.

The 38-year-old star - who has built up a strong loyal following over the past five years and is one of the biggest independent artists to come out of the UK - commented: "Live album out July. Bout time I put out a live album. The tunes aren't complete until they're sung live. Crowd are part of the band. Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind. Had to be done for Hampden tho. Album three cooking in the pot as well. (sic)"

Gerry released his debut album, 'Erratic Cinematic', to acclaim in 2017. The follow-up, 'The Bonny', was released in 2020.

The tracklist for ‘The Live Album: Live At Hampden Park’ is:

Side A:

‘Lullaby’

‘Sometimes’

‘What Have You Done’

‘Ghost’

‘Fortune Favours The Bold’

Advertisement

Side B:

‘Sun Queen’

‘Fickle McSelfish’

‘Dark Days’

‘Roll the Credits’

‘Belter’

Side C:

‘Sacred’

‘War Song Soldier’

‘The Bonny’

‘Mayhem’

Side D:

‘Discoland’/’Wonderful Days’/’I Wanna Be A Hippy’ (Medley)

‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’

‘Where We’re Going’

‘Kampfire Vampire’

‘Canter’