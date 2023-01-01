Lizzo postpones Montreal concert due to illness

Lizzo cancelled her concert in Montreal on Thursday night due to sickness.

The 35-year-old star, who had planned on performing at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, took to Instagram to share a video in which she announced that she couldn't do the show.

"I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. And I woke up this morning and it was worse, and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts," the Special singer explained, noticeably sounding unwell. "Normally, if it's just a cold, I would shower, I would eat, take some medicine (and) it gets better. But this is getting worse. I think it's the flu."

"I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today," she glumly announced. "I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight."

The award-winning artist said that this was only the second time she has had to "cancel something due to health in my entire career".

Lizzo, who performed at the Met Gala on Monday, recorded the video while laying down with a blanket over the top of her head. She also wore a face mask and a white robe.

The next show on Lizzo's tour, which kicked off in Tennessee in April, is currently scheduled for 6 May at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.