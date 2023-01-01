NEWS Former Sex Pistols star to perform at Coronation festivities Newsdesk Share with :





Former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock has been invited to play for our new King and Queen this weekend at the legendary 100 Club in London, in a news statement today from City Hall on the Royal London festivities over the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend, they announced The Royal Rock out, listing the venue as the Jewel in the crown of London’s music scene, visited in December 2020 by the then Prince of Wales & The Duchess Of Cornwall.



Glen Matlock who Co Wrote the hit Sex Pistols song ‘God Save The Queen’ will be performing the song at The 100 Club on the night of Charles’ Coronation.



When asked if he would be changing the words to God Save The King – The former anarchist said He’d tried, but bling and ming where the only rhyming words he could think of and he didn’t fancy doing that to old Charlie – “cause he’s alright” So expect a performance of the original along with new tracks from Glen’s solo album‘Consequences Coming’ released last week on Cooking Vinyl.



The show will be followed by further solo tour dates around the UK. Glen is also currently touring and performing at festivals throughout the Summer with Blondie, the band are fresh back from a month of shows in the US, where Glen was joined on stage for a royal guitar performance with Nile Rodgers, who’ll also be a King for the day when Chic headline Rochester Castle Concerts in Kent on July 6th.

