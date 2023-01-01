Rap legend 50 Cent announces mammoth global tour to mark 20th anniversary of debut album

50 Cent is embarking on a mammoth global tour to mark 20 years of his seminal debut studio album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’'.



The rap icon - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - will kick off the jaunt with a North American leg, beginning on July 21 in Salt Lake City.



The European leg commences on August 28 in Amsterdam, and the UK dates include Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Birmingham in November.



He will have hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes join him for the entirety of the run. Jeremih is opening the North American shows, with more special guests to be announced.



Fans can expect to hear songs Curtis hasn't performed live in "decades".



At the dates where it's legal, the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker will be selling his very own Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson’s Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, at select Live Nation venues.



The 'Just a Lil Bit' hitmaker is also set to add further concerts in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.



Head to 50cent.com for ticket details.



Meanwhile, the 'In da Club' hitmaker recently admitted he would love to "offer new music" to fans.



The rapper's last studio album was 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, and while he has achieved everything he could dream of in music, he admits it would be nice to perform new tunes for fans at his concerts.



He told Billboard: “I get the attention that I want from music when I want it.



“I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the [sales] capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”



Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the star admitted he found his experience within the community "uncomfortable" as he made lots of rivals on his way to the top.



He said: “My run was so uncomfortable that everyone would like to forget that it happened. That’s just the way it is with the artist community.



“I didn’t come in being friendly because I had to find a way into it — not find a way to be good enough to work in the community. The biggest compliment in the early stages was that artists felt like they’d made it when they got the deal. You had to earn the right to have the deal.”







The Final Lap Tour 2023 – North America dates:



Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center



Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL



Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center



Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena



Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center



Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage



Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre



Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater



Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center



Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live



Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center



Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre



Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion



Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach



Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek



Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion



Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre



Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre



Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater



Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center



Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion



Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater



Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena



Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre



Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre



Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center



Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater



Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena



Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena



Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome



Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place



Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre



Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center



Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center



Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre







European tour dates:



Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome



Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena



Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena



Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*



Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*



Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena



Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*



Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena



Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena



Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena



Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion



Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia



Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum



Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle



Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena



Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National



Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena



Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith



Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith



Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena



Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena



Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro



Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena



Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2



Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena