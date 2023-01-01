Ed Sheeran speaks out following victory in copyright case

Ed Sheeran has spoken out after winning his copyright case over Thinking Out Loud.

A jury ruled on Thursday that the Thinking Out Loud singer did not copy elements from Marvin Gaye's track Let's Get It On for his own 2014 hit.

"It's all over, back to what I love doing," Ed captioned an Instagram video after the ruling was announced. "New album out tomorrow, USA tour starts Saturday in Dallas, love you all."

The video showed Ed speaking outside the courtroom about what the lawsuit meant for other artists.

"It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song when we've put so much work into our livelihoods," the singer lamented. "I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy... I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."

Following the trial in New York, during which Ed testified on the witness stand, jurors deliberated for around three hours before deciding that Ed had not stolen from the 1973 song.

"I want to thank the jury for making the decision that will help protect the creative process for songwriters here in the United States and all around the world," Ed said in his speech.

Referring to his threat to quit music if he lost, Ed added, "I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all. But, at the same time, I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all."

The Shape of You hitmaker also acknowledged that he had to miss his grandmother's funeral in order to attend the trial and he will "never get that time back".

Ed's new album, - (Subtract), was released on Friday.