Post Malone to be honoured with songwriting prize

Post Malone is to be honoured with a prestigious songwriting prize later this year.

On Thursday, officials at Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that the Circles hitmaker will be presented with the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in New York City on 15 June.

Created in 2004, the prize is given to young songwriters "who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs".

"Over the last few years, I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he's done it by writing phenomenal songs," praised Nile Rodgers, chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. "Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!"

Previous recipients of the award include Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, and Drake.

Earlier this year, Songwriters Hall of Fame officials announced that the class of 2023 inductees will include Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose.

Tim Rice will be bestowed with the Johnny Mercer Award.