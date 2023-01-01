Savage Garden's Darren Hayes splits from husband after 17 years of marriage

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes has announced that he and his husband Richard Cullen are splitting after 17 years of marriage.

The 50-year-old revealed on Instagram on Wednesday night that he and artist/director Richard, 52, had separated earlier this year and were "supporting each other emotionally" throughout the split.

"After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest," he wrote.

The Truly Madly Deeply singer shared in his post that he was "an open book when it comes to my music and lyrics but an intensely private person when it comes to my home and family life".

Darren then admitted, "I have felt the need to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what's been going on in my private life these past two years."

The Australian singer-songwriter also assured fans that there was no scandal or infidelity involved in their separation.

"It's just life. We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together," he continued. "We are still best friends. We always will be."

The two first got married in a private ceremony in London in July 2005, before entering into a civil partnership the following year. Darren and Richard later applied for a marriage licence in California and had a third wedding in July 2013.