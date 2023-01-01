Ed Sheeran would 'never' consider suing other songwriters over musical similarities

Ed Sheeran has insisted he would "never" consider litigation against other songwriters over possible similarities in their songs.

The British singer recently appeared in a New York court to testify that he did not copy Marvin Gaye's 1973 song Let's Get It On with his 2014 ballad Thinking Out Loud, and on Thursday, a jury ruled in his favour.

He also successfully defended himself against copyright claims over his hit Shape of You in a U.K. court last year.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe conducted before the New York trial, Ed was asked if he would ever consider initiating copyright litigation against a songwriter now he has been on the receiving end.

"I would just never do it. I'd just never do it. I feel like if people felt that they had (made a song similar to mine), would come to me... And I've cleared songs for people that have come," he explained.

"I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there's four chords primarily that are used and there's eight notes and we work with what we've got."

The 32-year-old also revealed that he once approached Chris Martin to clear Parallel Line, a song he wrote for Keith Urban, because it sounded similar to Coldplay's Everglow.

"So I emailed Chris Martin and I said, 'This sounds like your tune. Can we clear it?' And he went, 'Don't be ridiculous. No,'" he recalled. "He was just like, 'Nah, I know how songs are written. And I know you didn't go into the studio and go, I want to write this.'"

Ed was sued by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Let's Get It On, for allegedly copying the song's four-chord progression, rhythm, and other elements. The star denied all allegations.

The full interview with Zane airs on Thursday.