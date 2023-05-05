NEWS Alexis Ffrench to perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert Newsdesk Share with :





Prepare to be enchanted by the soul-stirring melodies of the world’s most exciting composer, pianist and producer, Alexis Ffrench. With over half a billion streams to his name, Alexis Ffrench releases his new EP ‘Peace’ on Friday, 5 May 2023. This poignant & emotional body of work features five tracks, including original compositions Peace, St Andrews andWhen The Bells Ring, inspired by the untouched beauty of nature, and gorgeously arranged versions of Bach’s Sheep May Safely Graze and Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.



Alexis’ deep reverence for nature shines through in every note of his solo piano EP, drawing inspiration from his personal experiences exploring the stunning landscapes of the Scottish Highlands with his youngest son Jobim. Alexis effortlessly weaves together his interpretation of the soothing sounds of nature with his signature classical-soul style.



The EP is not only a celebration of the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world, but also a call to action to protect our planet for future generations -– an outlook on life shared by King Charles III – and Alexis has been invited to perform at His Majesty’s Coronation Concert on May 7; an honourable invitation.



Alexis Ffrench says: “My soul was moved by the peaceful but powerful landscapes of Scotland, as I composed surrounded by lush forests, striking mountains, charming bird song & roaring waterfalls, and I believe it is absolutely essential that we protect our planet so that generations to come can experience and enjoy its magic.”



Alexis Ffrench is also the residency host for Apple Music’s very first classical radio show, ‘Classical Connections’. Airing every Saturday after Elton John’s Rocket Hour, Alexis connects original classical works to today’s top hits, featuring everything from Kendrick Lamar to Billie Eilish. Alexis is currently in the studio working on new original music and album.



TRACK LISTING

1. Peace (Ffrench)

2. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Bach)

3. When the Bells Ring (Ffrench)

4. Sheep May Safely Graze (Bach)

5. St Andrews (Ffrench)

