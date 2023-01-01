West Coast indie group Best Coast on indefinite hiatus as Bethany Cosentino goes solo

Best Coast are going on an indefinite hiatus as lead singer, Bethany Cosentino, launches her solo career.

The American indie rock duo - also comprising guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno - are pressing pause as the former child actress goes it alone.

She said in a statement: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade.

“The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make – but it felt necessary for me.”

Bethany continued: “Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want.

“I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

Fans can get a taste of solo Bethany with her debut single, ‘It’s Fine’, out now. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter's debut studio album, 'Natural Disaster', will follow on July 28.

The pair, who formed Best Coast in 2009, released four albums together: 2010’s 'Crazy For You', 2012’s 'The Only Place', 2015’s 'California Nights', and 2020’s 'Always Tomorrow'.

Before Best Coast, teenage Bethany was a member of the experimentalist drone group Pocahaunted. After attending college in New York, she moved back to the West Coast and started demoing lo-fi tunes with Bobb, 49, after meeting in the bustling live music scene of Los Angeles.