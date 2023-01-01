Taylor Swift dating The 1975's Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating musician Matty Healy.



On Wednesday, a source told The Sun that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman are "madly in love" but noted it was "early days" in the relationship.



"It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out," the insider stated to the outlet. "Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of FaceTiming and texting but she cannot wait to see him again."



In addition, the source claimed Matty, 34, plans to visit Taylor in Nashville, Tennessee shortly, as she is set to play three concerts as part of her The Eras Tour at the Nissan Stadium over the weekend.



"Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She's told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour," they added.



Representatives for Taylor, 33, and Matty have not yet commented on the report.



The romance rumours come amid claims the Lavender Haze star split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year.



The pair started dating in 2016.