Sting among performers at the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

Sting, RAYE and Matilda Mann are set to perform at Amazon Music presents The Ivors.



The former music legend is set to be bestowed with the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, and the prestigious ceremony will also feature a live performance by the former Police frontman.



The livestream will be presented by '+44 Podcast' hosts Zeze Millz and Sideman, and radio DJ Zach Sang.



It will feature all the latest from the red carpet, performances from 'Escapism' hitmaker RAYE and indie folk star Matilda Mann, plus backstage interviews with the winners.



Zach Sang said: "There's no stronger champion for music creators than The Ivors Academy. Working with them and Amazon Music to bring this prestigious show to a new audience via Twitch is a responsibility we don't take lightly. The Ivors celebrates those in the spotlight and those behind it, being able to tell their stories through our coverage is an honour."



Zeze Millz said: "I am super proud to be working with The Ivors Academy and Amazon Music in hosting the live stream this year! The Ivors are synonymous with music excellence and I can't wait to get stuck in, bringing the awards to a bigger audience."



Sideman says: "Songwriters are the unsung creative heroes of music, which provide the soundtrack to our lives. I'm honoured to be working with The Ivors Academy and Amazon Music to bring the awards to a wider audience."



Laura Lukanz, Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia and New Zealand at Amazon Music, added: "The work of The Ivors Academy is truly valued and we're so pleased we're able to collaborate with them by celebrating songwriters and their craft globally, bringing iconic and emerging music creators to the forefront through our amplifications of the awards. The Ivors are such a special event that have typically been behind closed doors so we're thrilled to be able to shine a deserving light on it by bringing it to more audiences than ever before through this inaugural livestream including special performances from Sting, RAYE, Matilda Mann and Henry Moodie."



Meanwhile, a special edition of 'The Zach Sang Show' will see Amazon Music Breakthrough UK: Artist to Watch 2023, Henry Moodie, perform and catch up with the DJ ahead of the main event.



This year's nominees include Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Arctic Monkeys, Florence Welch, and Jack Antonoff.



All of the award winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.