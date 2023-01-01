Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on how Chris Martin was 'very different' from her other exes

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about how her romance with Chris Martin felt "very different" to her other relationships.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper asked the actress/entrepreneur how she met the Coldplay frontman.

Gwyneth explained that she was introduced to the British musician backstage at a concert in October 2002, just three weeks after the death of her father Bruce Paltrow.

And while she was still working through her grief and battling depression at the time, Chris just seemed "so sweet" and was "like Tigger the tiger bouncing around".

"When I met him, there was a very deep thing there. And I couldn't quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships," she said. "It's not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships. It's just that I think I had this deep calling on some level. I knew he was going to be the father of my kids, maybe or something. It was a very strong feeling."

Gwyneth and Chris, who share two children, wed in 2003. However, they separated in 2014 and famously described the process as "conscious uncoupling".

The Goop founder is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk.