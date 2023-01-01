??Sheryl Crow felt certain Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was 'long shot'

Sheryl Crow was convinced she wouldn't be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for "years".

On Wednesday, officials announced the All I Wanna Do singer had been voted for induction into the famed music institution alongside Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Reflecting on the honour during an interview for Vulture, Sheryl admitted she was totally surprised to learn of the news.

"I always feel that I'm such a long shot. I thought the Rock Hall was years away for me. I'm a little speechless about it. I'm so humbled and surprised, but what a cool honour. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for so many people who are already in the Rock Hall. It's a huge honour for me. This is end-of-career kind of stuff."

Sheryl went on to note she is always looking to the future and thinking about her next project. Accordingly, she insisted she wouldn't have been "insulted" if she wasn't nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

"I always feel like my best work is in front of me. I wasn't thinking, 'OK, you've been at this now for 30 years; you're going to be nominated.' I wasn't thinking in the context of that. It was more like five or 10 years, maybe even 15. There are people who still aren't in," the 61-year-old continued. "I wouldn't have been insulted if I wasn't nominated this year. That's why it's so cool that I was nominated and it's even cooler that I'm getting inducted. If I can admit that."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 3 November.