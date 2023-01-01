Missy Elliott and Kate Bush to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott and Kate Bush will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.



The Get Ur Freak On rapper and Running Up That Hill singer have been voted for induction into the famed music institution alongside George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners.



Missy, who was voted for the Class of 2023 in her first year of eligibility, will make history by becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Reacting on Twitter, Missy wrote, "I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you



@rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends (sic)."



Bush, who had been nominated for induction three times before, said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "I have to admit I'm completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It's something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It's such a huge honour. Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake... there is one, right?"



The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 3 November.



In addition to the Class of 2023 inductees, singer Chaka Khan, instrumentalist-producer Al Kooper and lyricist Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award, pioneering rock guitarist Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc will be honoured with the Musical Influence Award, and Soul Train creator Don Cornelius will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.