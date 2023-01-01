K-Pop group AB6IX announce new EP and world tour

K-Pop group AB6IX have announced a new EP and world tour.

The South Korean boy band - comprising Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi - will drop ‘The Future is Ours: Lost’ on May 29 at 6pm KST.

On May 1, the band shared a creepy trailer with caskets and gravestones to tease their comeback.

The group also announced that their global jaunt will be titled ‘The Future’.

The run will begin with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Yes24 Live Hall, kicking off on May 27. Fans around the world will be able to watch the live stream.

More dates for the world tour will be announced in due course.

AB6IX released their sixth EP 'Take a Chance' in October.

The band - formed by Brand New Music in 2019 - used to be led by Lim Young-min, however, he left in June 2020, following his drunk driving incident.

A statement from the band's label read at the time: "Hello, this is Brand New Music.

"First of all, we express sincere gratitude to the many fans who give love to AB6IX.

"After thorough discussion with AB6IX member Lim Young Min, Lim Young Min’s departure from AB6IX was decided today with respect for his wish to no longer cause harm to the group.

"We apologize for causing concern to many fans with the sudden news. In addition, we express our deep apologies to the many people involved in these album promotions due to the team’s situation.

"As announced previously, AB6IX will continue promotions reorganized as a four-member group, and we will contribute even further effort to support AB6IX for their future.

"Lastly, we once again sincerely apologize for having to share disappointing news to the fans who always support and cherish AB6IX, and we will put in our full effort for them to return with more mature music and performances.

"We ask for unchanging love and interest for the four members of AB6IX who are working hard on preparing for their comeback even through the difficult situation."