Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre marking 30th anniversary of Doggystyle with pair of orchestra gigs

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are marking the 30th anniversary of 'Doggystyle' with a pair of orchestral shows.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic are performing with the West Coast rap legend and special guest at 'Snoop Dogg Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle' at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on June 27 and 28.

They will be backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by Derrick Hodge.

The shows are produced by the studio wizard behind the record, Dre.

Released on November 23, 1993, the record followed Snoop's contributions to Dre's seminal debut solo album 'The Chronic' in 1992.

Meanwhile, Snoop previously announced plans to produce a biopic about his own life.

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker joined forces with Universal Pictures, director Allen Hughes and writer Joe Robert Cole to make the upcoming film.

Snoop - who will produce alongside Allen and Sara Ramaker - said in a statement: "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal, added: "Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture.

"We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist."