NEWS Def Leppard to play intimate hometown gig Newsdesk Share with :





In what will be one of the live events of 2023, Def Leppard are coming home! On the eve of the bands biggest ever European tour and the launch of new album, “Drastic Symphonies”, Def Leppard are set to play a one off club show at the iconic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill.



The 850 capacity venue will be treated to a performance from one of Britain’s biggest rock bands. It will be a huge night for fans of the band who get the chance to hear the bands extraordinary stadium style catalogue in a club setting. It will be the most intimate show the band have played in the UK or Europe in 35 years. The setlist will be for one night only – unique to this show and different to the setlist the band will play three days later, when they start the UK and European tour at a sold out Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Monday 22nd May 2023.



The band are looking to shine a light on The Leadmill, a vital part of the Sheffield and national UK music scene and is amongst many of the small UK music venues threatened with closure. Net proceeds from ticket sales from The Leadmill show will be donated to Music Venue Trust who diligently work to help struggling UK music venues.



Joe Elliott says “Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band! We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane! When thinking of a warm up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started. We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us. The net proceeds from the evening will go directly to Music Venue Trust in an effort to keep UK clubs alive…and to coincide with the release of our symphonic record, “Drastic Symphonies”, on the 19th of May. It’s all very special!”



Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner Ticketmaster.

