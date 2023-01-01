Hayley Kiyoko defied police warnings to include drag queens in her Tennessee concert

Hayley Kiyoko has claimed she was threatened with legal action before her performance with drag queens in Nashville on Monday.



In a Tuesday Instagram post, the singer revealed that local police warned her against including drag performers in her concert on Monday night because it would flout Tennessee's new anti-drag restrictions.



"At soundcheck the day of, I was advised by local law enforcement that having a drag performance at my all ages show could result in legal action. They warned us to not bring any drag performers on stage," Hayley wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. "I never want to put anyone in a position to be at risk or in danger in any way. But also where is the line of being silenced? How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community? I find pride in making sure my concerts are safe places for ALL."



The 32-year-old, who identifies as a lesbian, was "shattered" and "distraught" by the warnings and explained the situation to the drag performers when they arrived at the venue 10 minutes before the gig.



"They showed no fear and said they wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage. So they did," she shared. "We will not be silenced. We will find ways to continue to be our authentic selves, no matter what. We will not give up. No matter how hard they make it. I love you all so much."