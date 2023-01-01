Grimes calls on fans to beta test her AI software Elf.Tech

Grimes has invited fans to use her Elf.Tech software to create music with her AI voice.

The alternative pop star recently gave permission for her voice to be used on songs generated by Artificial Intelligence.

And she has since revealed that her software, which enables users to upload or record a capellas that will be turned into her ‘GrimesAI-1 voiceprint’, is being beta tested.

She tweeted: “If you go to elf.tech u can upload ur voice singing or record directly into the app (click the “create” button to do this). It will output the same audio but with my voice (sic)"

However, the artist will want 50 per cent royalties and has asked fans to be "tasteful" when they use "her name and likeness".

She added: “You can use Grimes name and likeness (I humbly ask that you please be tasteful tho). Grimes is now open source and self replicating.

“in exchange for a Grimes feat and distribution."

Grimes also has real new music on the way, ‘Music For Machines’, as well as another software called ‘I Wanna Be Software’.

She teased: "I'll be releasing real Grimes music in the coming weeks and months too ofc.

Music for Machines and I wanna be software coming soon !

"And again plz excuse any hiccups or bugs - this is all new and we're workshopping it! (sic)"

The 35-year-old singer recently weighed in on the topic of AI music and insisted she's totally open to it because it's "cool to be fused [with] a machine" and she is happy for her voice to be used as long as any royalties are split 50/50 with her.

In a series of posts on Twitter, she wrote: "I'll split 50 per cent royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. (sic)"

Grimes then added: "I think it's cool to be fused [with] a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright ... We're making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl [people] to train their own. (sic)"

Her initial post was a comment on an article about a song called 'Heart on My Sleeve' by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 who used AI to generate vocals that sounded just like musicians Drake and The Weeknd.

The song became a huge viral hit and reportedly racked up 230,000 plays on YouTube and more than 625,000 on Spotify.

However, it is no longer available on services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube.

The takedown came after bosses at Universal Music Group requested the streamers block any AI which might be using the services to train algorithms and fuel the creation of unauthorised tracks.