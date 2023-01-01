Jonas Brothers to embark on 35-date summer tour

The Jonas Brothers will play five of their albums each night on their upcoming North American tour.



Following on from the success of their recent Broadway residency, in which they played one album in its entirety each night, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have decided to play five of the band's records in full on The Tour.



"So we started with Broadway but we did five albums over five nights, a different album each night, and then we (planned) Yankee Stadium, five albums one night, so as we're planning this world tour... we've decided: 'What are we doing? Why are we not playing five albums each night in a different city?'" Nick and Joe explained in a video on Instagram.



In a separate clip, Nick added, "We could not be more excited to celebrate the release of our album, The Album, in this way, by celebrating the journey that got us here and all of you. This is our most ambitious tour ever. We are so excited to get out there and play for you guys. You asked for it, we're doing it - five albums, one night."



The Tour will kick off on 12 August with two shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Over the following two months, they will perform in venues across the United States, including Wrigley Field in Chicago and Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.



The trek will visit a multitude of cities before concluding after 35 shows on 14 October at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.



The group's sixth studio album, titled The Album, will be released on 12 May.