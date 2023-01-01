Shaun Ryder forms supergroup with 90s legends

Shaun Ryder has formed a supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell, Ian Broudie and Bez.



The Happy Mondays frontman revealed the group are called Mantra of the Cosmos and not only are they busy recording an album, fans will be able to see them in action next month as they are playing Glastonbury.



He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’ve got a new band together.



“It’s me, Zak Starkey, you know, Ringo’s son, and the drummer in The Who, Andy Bell from Oasis and Ian Broudie from The Lightning Seeds.



“And we’ve been making a new album for Universal.



“It’s a bit of a mixture of all that lot together.”



The 'Step On' hitmaker explained they hope the album will be out later this year but warned it will be very different from what any of the members have done in the past.



He added: “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together.



"It’s coming out very soon.



“We’re doing Glastonbury with Mantra Of The Cosmos this year.



“It’s coming out pretty soon.”



Shaun has also been busy working with The Lottery Winners, appearing on the track 'Money', which features on their album 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy', a record tipped to top the charts later this week.



The group previously admitted they loved working with the 60-year-old singer on the track and its accompanying music video, in which Shaun starred as a lord of the manor who employs the band as removal specialists.



Singer Thom Rylance said: "Firstly, Shaun Ryder is on our single. How mental is that? Being in the studio with him was a very strange and wonderful experience. He gave me a conker that he had in his pocket for some reason. I love him. He’s a true Manchester music legend and truly is a genius.



Filming the video was bananas as well. We filmed it where they shot 'Peaky Blinders'. At one point I had to drive a Luton van past a Happy Monday into Tommy Shelby’s driveway. I’ve got a weird life.



"The song is a banger. It’s about being skint, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to that at the moment, while it costs both an arm and a leg just to heat your house."