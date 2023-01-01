Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has reacted to his son Jake Bongiovi getting engaged to Millie Bobby Brown.

During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the Blaze of Glory singer told host Andy Cohen he fully supported his 20-year-old son getting engaged to the 19-year-old Stranger Things star.

“I don’t know if age matters,” Jon shared of their relationship. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really because growing together is wise.”

Jake and Millie announced their engagement on Instagram on 11 April.

Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989. They share four children: Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, Jake, 20, and Romeo, 19.

He added, “All of my kids have found the people they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

When announcing their engagement, Millie posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Jake together - showing her engagement ring. She captioned the post with the Taylor Swift lyrics, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”