Kelsea Ballerini dismisses rumour she broke up with Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini has responded to a rumour claiming she broke up with Chase Stokes.



During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the Legends singer was asked to confirm a rumour which claimed she had broken up with the Outer Banks actor.



“Did (you) and Chase break up?” one fan asked on the platform, to which Kelsea replied with a photo of the pair together and the word, “Nah.”



Chase confirmed via his Instagram Story on 23 February this year that he and Kelsea were dating, sharing a photo of himself and the singer together and captioning the photo “imy” - an abbreviation for “I miss you.” On 2 April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.



Kelsea announced in August last year she and her husband of five years Morgan Evans were separating. She filed for divorce that same month.



Morgan and Kelsea were first linked in March 2016, became engaged on Christmas Day of that year, and wed in December 2017. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.